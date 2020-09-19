Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,399 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 129.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 141.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HII opened at $149.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.34 and its 200-day moving average is $177.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $137.64 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $91,338.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,097 shares in the company, valued at $352,736.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

