Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 10,673 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,673 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.14% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 282,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WRI shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $17.30 on Friday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The business had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

