Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 831.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 483.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AFG opened at $67.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. American Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $115.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.89.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFG. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on American Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht acquired 1,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,564.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

