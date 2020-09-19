Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 18,375 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,375 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,927.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.22.

Shares of WAL opened at $33.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $319.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.38 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

