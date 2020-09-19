Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,570 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,502 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stephens upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.18.

HBAN stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

