Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,377 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of TCF Financial worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in TCF Financial by 131.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the second quarter worth $55,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 39.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $574,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,354.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TCF opened at $25.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TCF Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.41.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $511.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.75 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TCF Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

