Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.13% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 64.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,622,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 13.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,373.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $3,526,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,714 shares of company stock worth $44,331,161 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $126.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 20.48 and a quick ratio of 19.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -55.88 and a beta of 1.39. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $132.15.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a negative net margin of 69.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

INSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $116.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.21.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

