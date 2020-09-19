Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.48 Million Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in NiSource by 1.4% during the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in NiSource by 1.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in NiSource by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NiSource by 3.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.23.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $962.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.30.

In other news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

