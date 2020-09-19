Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90,173 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Cirrus Logic worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 32.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Secur. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $46,243.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRUS stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $91.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.07.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $242.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.25 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.