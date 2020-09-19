Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,463 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,644,000 after buying an additional 4,494,348 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in shares of FOX by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 25,462,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,890,000 after buying an additional 3,398,393 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,745,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of FOX by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,977,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,970,000 after buying an additional 2,665,657 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FOX by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,894,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,061,000 after buying an additional 2,345,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.93. Fox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.39.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

