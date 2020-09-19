Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.22 Million Stake in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 304.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 288,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,779 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the first quarter valued at about $63,185,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the second quarter valued at about $73,942,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,618,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,140,000 after buying an additional 284,924 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 12.6% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,238,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,047,000 after buying an additional 249,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 19.6% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,851,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after buying an additional 302,844 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Shares of Extended Stay America stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. Extended Stay America’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.