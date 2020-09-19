Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.21 Million Stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 586.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,083 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.12% of National Health Investors worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in National Health Investors by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $62.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 13.20, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.68 and its 200 day moving average is $58.47. National Health Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.44). National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 80.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

