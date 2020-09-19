Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.16 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 1,240.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 158.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,181,470.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,028.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $623,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,240 shares in the company, valued at $84,279,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,092 shares of company stock worth $2,750,970 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $182.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.04. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.10 and a 1-year high of $194.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.86 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.31.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

