Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of CIT Group worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 60,845 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter worth $384,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 75,350 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 210.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 170,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 85.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,326,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,899,000 after buying an additional 610,778 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CIT Group alerts:

CIT stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.85.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.12). CIT Group had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on CIT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.