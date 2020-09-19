Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Acuity Brands by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Acuity Brands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $103.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.98 and a 200 day moving average of $94.18. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.46 and a 12-month high of $143.55.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $776.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.61 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AYI. UBS Group assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities downgraded Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.30.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.