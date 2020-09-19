Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Mongodb in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Mongodb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,532,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mongodb by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Mongodb by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mongodb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $214.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.09 and a 200 day moving average of $188.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 0.64. Mongodb Inc has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $258.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. Mongodb’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Mongodb news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.28, for a total value of $4,305,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,634 shares in the company, valued at $28,768,727.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $88,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,272 shares of company stock valued at $16,812,611 in the last 90 days. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mongodb from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mongodb from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mongodb from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Mongodb from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mongodb from $226.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Mongodb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.31.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

