Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Hasbro by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Hasbro by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Consumer Edge lowered Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.76.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $79.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.08 and a 200 day moving average of $72.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $123.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.