Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,798 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Legg Mason worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 43,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Legg Mason by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Legg Mason during the 2nd quarter worth $668,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Legg Mason by 1,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason during the 2nd quarter worth $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

LM opened at $49.99 on Friday. Legg Mason Inc has a 12 month low of $33.99 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.58.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $666.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Legg Mason’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.