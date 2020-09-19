Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.09% of Envestnet worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENV opened at $76.85 on Friday. Envestnet Inc has a 12 month low of $45.53 and a 12 month high of $92.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Envestnet Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENV. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

