Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 642 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.09% of Silgan worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLGN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 1,064.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 4,669.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $761,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

SLGN opened at $36.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $39.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.48.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLGN shares. BidaskClub lowered Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

