Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 2,369 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth $6,042,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth $401,000.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 7,217,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $520,948,106.46. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $36,090,000.00. Insiders have sold 7,746,124 shares of company stock worth $559,392,074 over the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. CIBC lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.12 and a beta of 1.52. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.22.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

