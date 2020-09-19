Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 2,201 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,038,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,563 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1,416.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,145,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,952 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 224.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 865,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,942,000 after acquiring an additional 598,865 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,140,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,648,000 after acquiring an additional 500,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 803,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,863,000 after acquiring an additional 451,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $45.44 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average of $49.40.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra raised Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

