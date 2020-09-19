Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 1,647 Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.18% of Central Garden & Pet worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,354,000 after purchasing an additional 35,273 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $35.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $833.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.68 million. Analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

