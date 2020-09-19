Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Update

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,600 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the August 15th total of 540,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 113.3 days.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of FBBPF opened at $2.04 on Friday. Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76.

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 200 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 36.0 million square feet (3.3 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

