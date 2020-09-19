Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PQDI) Trading Down 0.1%

Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PQDI) shares dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.99 and last traded at $20.99. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 53,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PQDI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 995,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,050,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 94.81% of Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

