Preformed Line Products (PLPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLPC opened at $53.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $260.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.02. Preformed Line Products has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.05.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.63 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Preformed Line Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Preformed Line Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

