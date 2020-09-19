Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Trading Down 5.6% After Insider Selling

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) shares traded down 5.6% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.89. 710,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,518,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Specifically, Chairman Randal J. Kirk bought 808,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,638,331.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $55,967.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,354 shares of company stock valued at $140,187. Company insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PGEN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $809.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $30.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 321.21% and a negative return on equity of 105.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,142,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

