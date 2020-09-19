PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Stock Position Lowered by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 683,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 399,134 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of PPL worth $17,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in PPL by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 19,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,546,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after buying an additional 179,319 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in PPL by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in PPL by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 134,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.80 on Friday. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

PPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.69.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

