Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives $44.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BofA Securities lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

PCH opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.12 and a beta of 1.37. Potlatchdeltic has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.89 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 10,041.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the second quarter worth $165,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the first quarter valued at $190,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

