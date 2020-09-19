Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.15. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 22,086 shares in the last quarter. Antara Capital LP bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 149.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.