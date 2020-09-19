Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL) Trading Down 1.7%

Plastiques du Val de Loire SA (EPA:PVL)’s share price was down 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €3.97 ($4.67) and last traded at €3.97 ($4.67). Approximately 13,498 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €4.04 ($4.75).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €3.92.

Plastiques du Val de Loire Company Profile (EPA:PVL)

Plastiques du Val de Loire produces and sells plastic materials in Europe. It offers interior equipment for motor vehicles, such as cockpits, decoration, and mechanisms; external aspect parts; front-end modules; seat parts; lighting and signaling parts; and engine compartment parts. The company also manufactures plastic products for use in consumer electronics, electricity/lighting, security/energy, cosmetic/perfume, garden, and recreation/motorcycles markets.

