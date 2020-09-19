Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of OSH opened at $42.25 on Thursday. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $53.58.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported ($72.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($72.41). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, Director Kim Keck bought 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

