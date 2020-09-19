Piper Sandler Increases Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target to $125.00

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price target increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NVCR. ValuEngine raised shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Novocure from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Shares of Novocure stock opened at $110.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Novocure has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $110.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.56. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 922.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Novocure had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Novocure will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $68,445.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 649,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,581,846.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 42,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $2,879,983.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 221,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,822,612.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,722 shares of company stock valued at $15,602,582 in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Novocure by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Novocure by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Novocure by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Novocure by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after acquiring an additional 25,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Novocure by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 37,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

