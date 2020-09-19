Piper Sandler Comments on Sleep Number Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.82. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.22. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The firm had revenue of $284.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Sleep Number news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 11,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $637,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 43,463 shares of company stock worth $2,291,081 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,104,000 after purchasing an additional 169,240 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,292,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,833,000 after purchasing an additional 134,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,149 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

