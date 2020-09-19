Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,128 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $74,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,249,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,587,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,200,338 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $650,302,000 after purchasing an additional 806,132 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,475,674 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $524,412,000 after purchasing an additional 212,499 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,525,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $317,473,000 after purchasing an additional 223,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,185,387 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $223,455,000 after purchasing an additional 634,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $95.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $159.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.36.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

