Ping An Healthcare and Technology (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ping An Healthcare and Technology (OTCMKTS:PANHF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Ping An Healthcare and Technology has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Profile

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited operates an Internet healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; and consumer healthcare services, including various standardized service packages that integrate services at healthcare institutions.

