Ping An Healthcare and Technology (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ping An Healthcare and Technology (OTCMKTS:PANHF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Ping An Healthcare and Technology stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Ping An Healthcare and Technology has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $18.00.
Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Profile
Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Healthcare and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Healthcare and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.