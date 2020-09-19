Pharmacielo (OTCMKTS:PHCEF) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Pharmacielo Ltd (OTCMKTS:PHCEF) traded down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 12,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 64,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.

Pharmacielo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHCEF)

PharmaCielo Ltd., through its subsidiary, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS., cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products in Colombia and internationally. It provides cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol-focused cannabis oil extracts for channel distributors, including pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies.

