Pfizer Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pfizer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.06.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.61.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.73. Pfizer has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $203.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Pfizer by 5.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,047,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,197,000 after purchasing an additional 55,805 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,745,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,898,000 after purchasing an additional 42,610 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 12.3% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 21.6% in the first quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

