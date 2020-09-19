PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) Short Interest Down 11.2% in August

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the August 15th total of 6,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of PBR.A stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. PETROLEO BRASIL/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. PETROLEO BRASIL/S had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0002 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd.

Separately, TheStreet lowered PETROLEO BRASIL/S from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/S

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

