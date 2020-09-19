PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 842,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,147 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of PerkinElmer worth $82,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,110,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 1,024.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 97,191 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,867,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra upgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

NYSE PKI opened at $118.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $123.21.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $811.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.32 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $803,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 23,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $2,755,924.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,215,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

