PennyMac Financial Services Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,103 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 705% compared to the typical daily volume of 137 put options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFSI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 9,225 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $381,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Farhad Nanji sold 50,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,503,584.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 481,844 shares of company stock worth $22,732,000. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFSI opened at $59.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $821.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was up 171.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

