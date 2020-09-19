Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) President William Lynch Sells 313,500 Shares

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $25,355,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,165,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $89.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day moving average is $49.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Peloton has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $98.61.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.67 million. Peloton had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. Peloton’s revenue was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Peloton by 615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton by 1,574.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BofA Securities increased their price target on shares of Peloton from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Peloton from $59.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Peloton from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Peloton from $58.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Peloton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.79.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

