Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) Short Interest Down 11.1% in August

Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 847,200 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 952,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 412,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Pearson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pearson by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 65,297 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pearson by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Pearson by 373.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 37,677 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Pearson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $859,000. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pearson alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of PSO stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71. Pearson has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $10.81.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0778 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.