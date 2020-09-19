PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) vs. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Head to Head Review

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) and PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and PDL Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $12.94 million 3.82 $810,000.00 N/A N/A PDL Community Bancorp $53.17 million 2.87 -$5.13 million N/A N/A

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PDL Community Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and PDL Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 7.65% 1.55% 0.31% PDL Community Bancorp -15.92% -0.43% -0.06%

Volatility & Risk

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDL Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and PDL Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp beats PDL Community Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities; and provides insurance products and services. As of October 19, 2018, it operated through seven banking offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal Mutual Holding Company.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage loans consisting of one-to-four family real estate loans, including residential investor-owned and owner-occupied, multifamily residential, and nonresidential property loans, as well as construction and land loans; commercial business and consumer loans; commercial and industrial loans; and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in debt securities. It operates a network of 13 banking offices, which include 4 branches in Bronx, 2 branches in Manhattan, 3 branches in Queens, and 3 branches in Brooklyn, New York; and 1 branch in Union City, New Jersey. The company was formerly known as Ponce De Leon Federal Bank and changed its name to PDL Community Bancorp in September 2017. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bronx, New York. PDL Community Bancorp is a subsidiary of Ponce Bank Mutual Holding Company.

