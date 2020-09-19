PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PAYS. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of PaySign in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet cut shares of PaySign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.75 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Get PaySign alerts:

Shares of PaySign stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $290.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46. PaySign has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $12.44.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). PaySign had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $6.44 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,750,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in PaySign by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,106,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after buying an additional 190,830 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PaySign during the 1st quarter valued at about $689,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PaySign by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 132,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in PaySign during the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.