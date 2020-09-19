ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,400 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PRKR opened at $0.38 on Friday. ParkerVision has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.
About ParkerVision
