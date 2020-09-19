ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,400 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRKR opened at $0.38 on Friday. ParkerVision has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.

Get ParkerVision alerts:

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc designs, develops, and markets radio frequency (RF) technologies for use in wireless communication products in the United States. Its technologies apply to transmit and receive functions of transmitters, receivers, and transceivers, as well as other related RF communications functions.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for ParkerVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParkerVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.