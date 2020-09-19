Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Short Interest Update

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the August 15th total of 100,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PKBK opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $157.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. Parke Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $23.14.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.82 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 16.02%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 8,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,504.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 20,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 27,060 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

