Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Trading Up 9.6%

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF)’s stock price traded up 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.35. 2,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 5,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Painted Pony Energy in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Painted Pony Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORXGF)

Orca Energy Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Painted Pony Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Painted Pony Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.