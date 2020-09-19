Owens Corning (OC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on November 6th

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the construction company on Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th.
Owens Corning has increased its dividend payment by 18.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
OC stock opened at $67.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.63. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.59.
In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $342,723.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $179,151.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
OC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.62.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.