Owens Corning (OC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on November 6th

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the construction company on Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th.

Owens Corning has increased its dividend payment by 18.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

OC stock opened at $67.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.63. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $342,723.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $179,151.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.62.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

