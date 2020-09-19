Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.88. The company has a market cap of $576.94 million, a P/E ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.04. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $54.90.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $73.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.80 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 87.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,346 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,014,000 after buying an additional 233,153 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 81.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,332 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 26,639 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 13.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 18.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

